Raphinha shocks Spanish press with statement about Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, but adds he has "no regrets"

Raphinha, the Brazilian international and FC Barcelona's second top scorer after Lewandowski, spoke to the press on Tuesday, before today's game against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Supercup (20:00 CET, here's how to watch it). And was naturally asked about the situation surrounding Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, which are not allowed to play by LaLiga and Spanish Football Federation, pending a precautionary measure the club has asked the Administrative Court of Sport, a government organisation.

Despite him, as a player, has no say in those issues, just like Hansi Flick ("we know as much as you do", he said) he was asked a lot about the issue, saying that these are difficult times for the players, and as a team, they are working to help them go through them.

Right at the end of the 15-minute press interview, he was asked if this situation can affect the rest of the players. "Yes, I can't tell you otherwise", and said a sentence that shocked the journalists. "If I were at another club and I watched the situation of Pau and Dani, perhaps I would think about whether it would be better to be here".

However, he said that he has no regrets for being in Barça: "When I arrived here, I knew the situation of the club, that I had a chance that I would play with this shirt. I waited until the final moment and I have no regrets".