Raphinha is Al Hilal's next target to bring a superstar to Saudi Arabia

Raphinha, one of the breakthroughs of the year thanks to a stunning season at FC Barcelona, is the next target for the Saudi Pro League, and particularly Al Hilal, the club that paid 90 million euros for Neymar only for him to play just seven games in two years. Now that Neymar has left, the Saudi side, and the whole league, needs a new superstar. Mohamed Salah was the target, but got away. Vinícius Jr. seems to be staying at Real Madrid, too. So now, they focus on Raphael Dias.

Raphinha was close of leaving Barcelona last year. But this season, under Hansi Flick, the 28-year-old Brazilian is performing at a Ballon d'Or level. According to 365Scores and Sport, Al Hilal has made a 200 million euros bid, 50 million for each season until 2029. Barcelona would get a transfer fee of 100 million, which would be a very good solution for Barça's never ending financial problems, but at the expense of losing one of their star players and their top scorer behind ageing Robert Lewandowski.

According to SPORT, Raphinha wants to stay at Barcelona, and he already rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia last year. However, the Brazilian would need to negotiate his contract, aiming for a higher salary: he has one of the lowest, but is one of their key players. His contract ends in 2027, but the player and the club will need to sit down to talk about his future, knowing that Saudi Arabia is willing to spend much more money than Barcelona on him.