Ranni simps can finally get their perfect ending in this new Elden Ring mod

Spoilers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree can be found in this article, so if you're still making your way through the expansion and haven't yet seen the final boss, you might want to scroll past.

For the Elden Ring player who hoped they might be able to end up with some companion at the end of the game, it probably sucked to see even Radahn ended up with a consort at his side. Even in the Ranni questline, where we can pit ourselves to be her consort, we don't get the same treatment dear Miquella gives Radahn.

Thanks to a new mod from ApolloHoo, though, now we can live the true consort experience, travelling around as a Tarnished with Ranni clutching to our chest. Ranni doesn't seem to give any additional power boost, and it appears to be just a cosmetic item, so no need to fear being too OP with Ranni at your side. Still, for the simps who wanted the Age of Stars ending, now you can travel with Ranni forever.