Rango tears up the wild west in Red Dead Redemption 2 parody

There are a whole slate of amazing and hilarious parody videos that combine video games and movies/TV. In the past, we've seen Adam Sandler in God of War, Ron Swanson in Half-Life 2, John Wick in Resident Evil 4, Austin Powers in Cyberpunk 2077, Patrick Bateman in Baldur's Gate III, and more. A lot of these incredible videos all come from the same talented YouTube creator, eli_handle_b.wav, and recently they released another banger.

This time Red Dead Redemption 2 crosses over with Rango, to see the animated cowboy lizard teaming up with Arthur, Dutch, John, and the rest of the gang in the hunt for one more score. We see Rango robbing banks, saving ladies, drinking whiskey, surviving in Guarma, and more, and if that sounds interesting to you, you can catch the great video below.

What hilarious crossover would you like to see next?