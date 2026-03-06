The managers have their say ahead of Sunday's Old Firm clash

HQ

It's Old Firm day once again this Sunday as Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox, only this time it's for a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Last weekend's thrilling game ended in a 2-2 draw and kept, what has simply been, the best title race in years nicely poised. However, all that will be put aside as a place at Hampden is on the line.

Celtic FC

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill will have a couple of key decisions to make before Sunday's game, the first being who starts in goal. While O'Neill confirmed goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel returned to training, he did not confirm who will be starting. Back-up keeper Viljami Sinisalo has stepped up and played in the Hoops' last two games, but it remains to be seen whether he will keep his place.

O'Neill also addressed Kieran Tierney's fitness following a foot injury he sustained in the 2-1 win against Aberdeen.

"Kieran, for a start, though the injury to his foot is clearing up, he's just generally sore in every aspect.

"We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Martin O'Neill - Full Press Conference

Rangers manager, Danny Rohl, confirmed that they have a "full house" in training and "a lot of players available" for this weekend.

For the first time in eight years, Celtic are set to have their largest away following. Rohl does admit that the 7500 Celtic fans can influence the game, but insists his team knows what they must do to block out the noise from the opposition fans.

"Of course it will have an impact.

"But we play the same 50 minutes as we did last week, then the 7500 fans will be quiet."

Danny Rohl - Full Press Conference

The winner of the blockbuster clash will have to wait until late Sunday night to find out their semi-final opponent as St. Mirren take on Partick Thistle, which kicks off at 19:30 GMT/20:30 CET.