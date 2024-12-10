English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Tekken 8

Rangchu is a two-time TWT winner

He solidifies his name in Tekken history as the first Tekken 8 World Tour champion.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Tekken World Tour 2024 has been decided, and it marks a two-time winner in South Korean player Rangchu, who fought his way to victory this past weekend. The tournament was full of ups and downs, even including a disconnect in the grand finals, but Rangchu remained strong through it all.

As a previous champion, Rangchu was somewhat of a favourite going in, but his opponent in ATIF was stiff competition. In the grand finals, it came down to Dragunov vs Kuma, a match-up that saw the bear eventually take down the sniper, but not without a tough battle.

In one of the most action-packed tournament finals in Tekken history, Rangchu reached tournament point with a perfect round, before going on to win in an incredible comeback. Check it out for yourself below:

Tekken 8

Related texts

0
Tekken 8Score

Tekken 8
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Apologies to Soul Calibur, but Bandai Namco's finest punching bags are now back to once again beat each other to a pulp ...



Loading next content