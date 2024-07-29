Randy Pitchford teases another Borderlands film

HQ

The Borderlands movie hasn't premiered yet but we have seen plenty of trailers. With the premiere set for August 9, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has already teased the announcement of a potential sequel in a new interview with Gamesradar+.

Pitchford said, "[before] the end of the year. We'll see. Maybe sooner. [...] I have the biggest and best team that I've ever had working on what we know is exactly what our fans want from us - so I'm very, very thrilled. I can't wait to talk about it! I wish I could just gush right now because we've got so much to say!"

The question is whether many will be keen on another Borderlands, but never say never. We'll just have to see.