Randy Pitchford is no longer Gearbox Software's president

Randy Pitchford has revealed that he is stepping down as the president of Gearbox Software, handing the position over to Steve Jones. Pitchford, who revealed the information over Twitter, will still be the CEO/president of Gearbox Entertainment and the president of Gearbox Studios, but is giving the responsibility of "all production and development" to Jones going forward.

As part of the announcement, Pitchford released a letter to Gearbox staff, part of which he shared over Twitter. The letter states:

"Today at our Quarterly Company Meeting, I announced that Steve Jones will become the next President of Gearbox Software.

For those that have not had the privilege I have had to work directly with Steve for over 20 years, the simplest thing I could say is that he is better than me.

Steve embodies the Gearbox Entertainment Company's mission to entertain the World and he personifies the Gearbox values of Happiness, Creativity and Profit.

As President of Gearbox Software, all production and development is now a function of Steve Jones' leadership."

Pitchford did also talk about what this means for his position at Gearbox.

"I will continue to serve as the CEO and President of The Gearbox Entertainment Company. My duty is to be accountable and responsible for high level creative and business strategy as well as the interaction between our business units, our executive leadership team, and our headquarters and office locations functions."

"I will also continue wearing a creative hat with several creative touch points around the company," Pitchford stated before concluding with; "Finally, I will be working to develop and grow our new Gearbox Studios business unit. I hope, before too long, that I can construct a self-driven small team there that includes a new President of Gearbox Studios that will drive our transmedia efforts."

With this new angle to his leadership at Gearbox, perhaps we'll see Pitchford looking to grow the developer's presence in film and TV, something that we've covered plenty with the upcoming Borderlands movie.