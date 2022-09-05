Randy Pitchford is auctioning off his "loud" shirts for charity

HQ

The CEO of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, is auctioning off a bunch of his "loud" shirts, as part of a charity initiative that will fund developer scholarships. As revealed by the game company's Twitter account, the shirts will be available to bid on until September 9, when the auction closes.

"Gearbox fans may have noticed the loud shirts worn by our head honcho over the years.

Now these shirts can be yours! Randy is auctioning off dozens of garments with all proceeds funding a developer scholarship.

Blind bidding runs until Sept. 9!"

If you head to the auction link, you can see that there are 50 items to bid on, each of which has an approximate value of $400. As for how much the bids are in for, that information is not available to see, as each item is to be bidded on blindly.

Will you be looking to get your hands on one of Randy's shirts?