Randy Pitchford explains why Tiny Tina's Wonderlands never got a big DLC

Borderlands as an IP hasn't done great as of late. The movie based on the game series was a certified bomb at the box office and with the critics, and the recent Tales from the Borderlands sequel failed to hit the mark, too.

One fan lumped Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in with the recent flops, which forced a response from Randy Pitchford on Twitter/X. The Gearbox CEO clarified that the D&D-inspired Borderlands spin-off certainly wasn't a flop, and explained why we never saw a big campaign DLC for the game.

"I wish we could've managed some big campaign DLC, but no way to do that *and* put the focus on Borderlands 4 that we needed to," Pitchford wrote.

Borderlands 4 is slated to come out next year. We got the reveal this Gamescom and haven't seen much about it since, but if it is set to release in 2025, expect more soon.