Randy Pitchford doesn't want to see negative reactions to Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 might be months away still, but that won't stop creators and people online from forming opinions on the game already. As an active Twitter/X user, Randy Pitchford, CEO at Gearbox, often sees these critiques from bigger creators, and seems to be sick of them.

As spotted by GamesRadar, Pitchford explained how he'd had enough of negativity responding to Gothalion, audience director at Midwest Games, saying that people should stop taking developers' passion for granted.

"Want the best Borderlands? Root for us and cheer us on," Pitchford wrote. "If you take developer's passion for granted, we'll all pay the price. I love criticism and, thankfully, I have never been in short supply. Don't gaslight me on his post. It wasn't criticism. It was pessimism. It's toxic for people killing themselves for your entertainment, so fuck that noise."

While it does seem to be the case that gaming has become more openly divisive over the past few years, with topics like the inclusion of woke themes taking over pretty much any conversation, there also is a space for genuine criticism.

What do you think of Pitchford's statement?