Randy Pitchford: Borderlands 4 will push franchise past 100 million units

For over a decade, Borderlands has held a firm place in the hearts of many gamers. But in the run-up to the fourth numbered entry, Borderlands 4, enthusiasm appears to be far lower than in the past. Criticism poured in after the first trailer, with many fans feeling that the game didn't look particularly impressive. Add in the decision to use Denuvo DRM, the mixed reception of its predecessor, and the fact that the game is built in Unreal Engine 5—and discontent is steadily growing.

Several bold and sometimes controversial remarks from Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford have only added fuel to the fire. His response to criticism, such as "Don't take our passion for granted," has stirred up even more debate. Despite the turbulence, Gearbox remains confident. In an interview with Insider Gaming, Pitchford said that Borderlands 4 will take the franchise to new heights, surpassing 100 million units sold in total.

"A lot of people predicted that Borderlands wasn't going to work. Now here we are with a franchise. We will break 100 million units with this launch, easy," Pitchford stated.

He also (indirectly) claimed that the target is at least six million copies sold at launch. Borderlands 4 is set to release on September 12, 2025, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, with a Switch 2 version following about a month later.

Will you be picking up Borderlands 4—and on which platform?