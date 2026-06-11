Randall Park and Kimiko Glenn tell us their strategies for surviving an Among Us-style scenario

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With the aura of mystery set deep in the roots of the Among Us TV series, most of the questions we asked the cast and creator revolved around hypotheticals, so we didn't spoil who the impostors and crewmates were, who dies, and so on. When speaking with Randall Park and Kimiko Glenn, we couldn't guarantee their characters' survival in the show, but we could ask if they'd try a different way to survive if they found themselves on the Skeld.

"I think Cyan is how I would act, but I don't know if that's how you survive something," Glenn said. "I don't know if turning into a puddle is the strategy. But I think that I would totally be like *screams.*"

Park also said that while he could see him acting similarly to his character in the show. "I would be just as incompetent as Red, but I probably wouldn't have that kind of false bravado that he has. I would just I would just hide in a corner, you know, immediately."

We also asked if the pair found themselves aboard the Skeld, whether they'd rather be given the task of being a crewmate or an impostor. If you want to check out the answer to that question, be sure to watch the full interview below: