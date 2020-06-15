Cookies

Guilty Gear: Strive

Ramlethal Valentine joins the Guilty Gear: Strive roster

We'll see the next major character unveiling for Guilty Gear: Strive in August, maybe during the Gamescom.

Arc System Works recently shared some good news because in collaboration with IGN they revealed a new character for their Beat'em Up fighting game Guilty Gear: Strive. The heroine Ramlethal Valentine was officially confirmed during a short presentation and immediately whirled around the arena with her two big swords.

The new images and video material show a most beautiful spectacle that we can't get our hands on early enough. The title was originally scheduled to release in late 2020, but the on-going health crisis pushed the title's production back to early next year.

