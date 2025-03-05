Rami Malek is looking for revenge in The Amateur

Next month sees the premiere of the thriller The Amateur, based on the 1981 novel of the same name. Starring Rami Malek and Jon Bernthal, the story follows Charlie Heller (played by Malek), a CIA cryptographer. He suffers a personal tragedy when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack, but his bosses seem strangely uninterested in doing anything.

Naturally, this leads him to take matters into his own hands to exact his revenge. Check out the latest trailer below

If you want to see more of Jon Bernthal, we recommend Daredevil: Born Again, which just premiered on Disney+, where he returns in the role of Frank "The Punisher" Castle.