Rambo universe expands: Prequel in development

John Rambo is coming back, but not as we remember him. Millenium Media has officially announced that work on a prequel for Rambo: First Blood has started, which will give us a younger and angrier warrior. The film will be directed by Jalmari Helander, in other words the same person who gave us Sisu and the underrated Rare Exports, and set during the Vietnam War.

Mr Helander said the following in an interview:

"I have been the biggest fan of Rambo since the age of 11. It is so surreal to be in a situation where I can actually make my own Rambo movie. The chain of events that got me here makes, in a fantastic way, my whole childhood make sense. I can't wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs!"

Production will start in Thailand later in the year, and for now Sly himself is not involved. Although the producers are not ruling out somehow baking him in.