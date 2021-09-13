"Rambo", Stranger Things and Danny Trejo join Far Cry 6

HQ

Ubisoft did as usual not wait long after the unveiling of Far Cry 6 before showing off some season pass content back in June, but the game will give us some really interesting stuff for free as well after launch.

Because the fact that Far Cry 6 is still approximately a month away doesn't stop Ubisoft from giving us a new trailer detailing its post-launch plans for the game. This doesn't just reiterate that those who buy the season pass will get to play as Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed in three themed roguelite modes based on their respective backstories and enjoy an upgraded version of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. There will also be quite a lot of additional content coming for free.

The three most surprising ones are so-called Crossover missions. These three mini-campaign will have us join characters from other universes. Danny Trejo will have the honour of being the first one before we join a "Rambo super-fan" in Rambo: All the Blood. Finally, Yara basically gets turned into Stranger Things' Upside Down in The Vanishing. That's not all either. We're also get weekly Insurgencies where a target must be eliminated to get some great gear, as well as six Special Operations tasking us with extracting chemical weapons that explode unless they're kept cool. Two of these will be available from October 7, so the already big game becomes even bigger.

Are you going to get the season pass or doesn't the free content sound like enough?