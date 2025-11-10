Rambo prequel aims for less violence and more adventure

HQ

Director Jalmari Helander has confirmed that the next Rambo film - which previously has been confirmed to be a prequel with Noah Centineo as a young version of John Rambo - will tone down the violence. Instead it will focus on adventure and exploration. In an interview with Dexerto the director says that he hopes that this fresh approach will attract a new and younger audience.

"It won't be as dark as the last two Rambos. It's going to be a little more adventurous, and I hope to inspire a new generation of 10-year-olds to go into the forest to play Rambo. Let's see how that goes."

The film depicts Rambo before the classic events of First Blood, during his time in the Vietnam War - but with a new tone meant to suit a younger audience. What fans of the earlier Rambo films will think of this, however, remains to be seen.

Does a more adventurous and kid-friendly Rambo sound like an exciting concept?