Smite

Rambo is coming to Smite in April

The iconic action character will be available as a Prime Gaming bundle.

HQ

As part of the latest update show, Hi-Rez Studios has revealed that Smite will be welcoming the iconic 80s action character Rambo to the game this April. Coming as a cosmetic skin for the character Ullr, the skin is set to arrive in-game as part of an upcoming Prime Gaming bundle.

We're told in the latest patch notes that the Rambo skin will first become available on April 7, when the Prime Gaming bundle drops. This means that assuming you have an Amazon Prime account linked to a Twitch account, as well as a Hi-Rez account linked to the same Twitch account, you will be able to claim and unlock the skin permanently in-game.

To get an idea as to how Rambo is portrayed in Smite, take a look at the character art below.

Smite

In other news, Rambo also recently arrived in Hi-Rez Studios' shooter Paladins a few weeks ago.

