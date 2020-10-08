Rambo confirmed for Mortal Kombat 11

You're watching Advertisements

As we reported two weeks ago that data miners found evidence that Mileena and Rain were about to join Mortal Kombat 11, alongside the likes of John Rambo as a new guest character. It has now been confirmed, and to make things even better - Rambo is voiced by Sylvester Stallone (just as Peter Weller did for Robocop).

Netherrealm Studios also revealed that Mortal Kombat 11 is in fact coming for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and to make things even better it's free if you already own the game. This new version offers 4K graphics and faster loading thanks to the SSD's. It also says we will be able to play cross-generation and cross-platform when Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate launches on November 17.