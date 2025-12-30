RAM price increases could delay next-gen console launches

HQ

If you're not aware, there's a RAM price increase going on right now due to shortages created by the AI sector essentially scooping up much of the RAM supply to meet its ever-growing demand. PC builders are already feeling the effect of this surge, and it seems soon it could have proper effects on the console market, too.

Insider Gaming has learned that the release of next-generation consoles (the PlayStation 6 and whatever Xbox is going to call its latest fridge) could be delayed due to the high prices of RAM right now. Mass-producing consoles at a competitive price point simply may not be possible with RAM prices spiking massively, and if console makers don't want consumers complaining of high prices, it might be best to wait for a while.

It's currently unknown if this will push the next Xbox and PlayStation out of their 2027/2028 expected release windows, but this is apparently being discussed at higher levels within the companies responsible for those consoles. Platform owners like Sony and Microsoft are covered for a time in terms of console production and not needing large amounts of RAM, but soon we could see current-gen console prices spike too, as RAM becomes the new currency of the day.