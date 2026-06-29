RAM and component prices expected to reach "new normal," says Lenovo, will "never" be as cheap as last year

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RAM prices have been surging for a while now, alongside other key components like storage. At first, this affected the PC gaming and building communities most, because they couldn't find their components for the same price they had near months before. Now, we're all feeling the shortage of RAM, and according to Lenovo, things aren't going to get better anytime soon.

As reported by ComputerBase, Lenovo said in a recent presentation that things will "never" be as they were before. That wasn't meant to be taken super literally, as it was apparently met with laughs from the audience. But, until the production scale can ramp up to meet the new demand, Lenovo expects us to live in a "new normal" of computing costs.

Most companies are convinced the demand will still be around in the 2030s, and while some analysts predicted that we could see price drops by 2028 or 2030, it seems the people making RAM are very much convinced this trend is one set to last.

As AI adapts and changes, though, it is possible we'll see even more components shoot up in price thanks to the shortages. GPUs, for example, are becoming more attractive, as they can accelerate solutions with servers and can lead to more powerful AI applications.

AI's rampage through the price of components isn't ending anytime soon, then. So, you best get ready to hang on to the PC and consoles you have, as it's doubtful there will be an affordable option to swap them out anytime soon.