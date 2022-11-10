Ralph Macchio believes Cobra Kai: Season 6 will be picked up "very soon"

HQ

The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai has become a huge phenomenon that's equally popular amongst younger viewers as oldsters who saw the original movies when they were released in the 80's. So far we've gotten five karate packed seasons, and considering how the last one ended, most probably assumed there would be more karate fun.

But according to Ralph Macchio, playing the protagonist Daniel LaRusso, the sixth season hasn't actually been picked up yet by Netflix. Fortunately, it doesn't seem like he is worries there will be trouble. Instead, he says in the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he thinks it will be picked up "very soon":

"Yeah, we, truthfully, we have not been picked up for season six yet, which we think should happen very soon. But keep watching, you know, keep those numbers going."

Are you looking forward to season six of Cobra Kai?