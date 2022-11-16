Ralph Fiennes would love to return as Voldemort

HQ

The Fantastic Beasts franchise never become even remotely as popular as the Harry Potter movies, with some people even claiming it is the equivalent to what the prequel moves are to the original Star Was trilogy, and what the Hobbit movies are to The Lord of the Rings.

Recently, there has been some rumblings from Warner who says they want to do more things with Harry Potter. A key person in the films was Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort. When he recently spoke to Variety about this, he got the question if he would be interested to return to the role of Voldemort - to which he replied:

"Sure, of course. No doubt about it."

Considering that things didn't exactly end well for him, we assume it would have to be more of a prequel, but Fiennes isn't getting any younger and several of the key actors from the beloved Harry Potter has already passed away, so we suspect we shouldn't put to much faith in this, even if it would be really cool.