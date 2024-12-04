Ralph Fiennes would like to see an Oppenheimer star take over the mantle of Voldemort

HQ

There have been an array of discussions about which actors should be tasked with portraying many of the adult characters in HBO's adaptation of the Harry Potter books. The leading individual to step up to the plate and become Dumbledore (following Richard Harris and Michael Gambon) is seemingly Mark Rylance, but what about the wizard's greatest nemesis? Who should become Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort?

The former star who portrayed the dark wizard in the film saga, Ralph Fiennes, has now mentioned who he'd like to see take a crack at the nefarious villain. Speaking on an episode of Watch What Happens Live (thanks, Variety), Fiennes laid out one actor he thinks would handle the role with class, and that is Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders leading star Cillian Murphy.

"Cillian is a fantastic actor. That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah."

Granted, this is a topic of conversation for a distant day, as Lord Voldemort never really appears in Harry Potter until the end of Goblet of Fire (the fourth book). He does have a presence beforehand, but it's fleeting and different to the main villainous entrance, which would likely happen towards the end of the fourth season of HBO's adaptation if the plan remains the same of adapting one book per season of television.