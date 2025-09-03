Ralph Fiennes' Dr. Kelson takes centre stage in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

This summer was an exciting one for rage zombie fans, as the 28 series was expanded with the long-awaited 28 Years Later. Director Danny Boyle returned to helm the project, which proved to be a pretty big success with fans and critics alike. It was also an exciting premise as we knew that we wouldn't have to wait over a decade for another chapter, as it was confirmed that 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple would be coming soon after.

Set to premiere on January 16, 2026, the movie will be a spinoff that is based on the story that Boyle told in 28 Years Later. It follows Ralph Fiennes character of Dr. Kelson and sees how he deals with a new relationship that could lead to consequences that could change the world.

The full synopsis for the film explains: "In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying."

The Bone Temple is directed by Nia DaCosta but it is written by Alex Garland like 28 Years Later was too. Boyle is attached as a producer as well, with Cillian Murphy among the ranks as an executive producer.

Check out the chilling trailer below.