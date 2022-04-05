Rallying, cosmic adventures, and werewolves are coming to PlayStation Now this month

HQ

It's a new month, which means a new batch of games landing on PlayStation Now have arrived. This month is quite the varied one as it contains a racing game, a couple of cosmic adventures, and a werewolf title, with all three of these games available to download today.

The games in question are WRC 10, Outer Wilds, Journey to the Savage Planet, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. Each game will be joining the service today, April 5, so be sure to take a look at each while they are available.