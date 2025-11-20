Raji: Kaliyuga takes the series to a new cosmic scale

Nodding Heads Games has officially unveiled Raji: Kaliyuga, the direct sequel to Raji: An Ancient Epic and this time it seems they've cranked the epic storytelling up to eleven. The game takes place six years after the original and centres on Mahabalasura breaking free from his imprisonment, with war and conflict as a result, where gods and other mystical beings fight side by side with ordinary mortals.

Raji returns as a far more seasoned warrior, and by her side we also find her brother Darsh, with his magical abilities that let him manipulate time and space. The duo serves as the game's two main protagonists and will offer completely different ways to play and approach things.

Nodding Heads Games emphasise that they hope to deliver a top-tier sequel that not only respects the roots of the original but also takes the series into an entirely new and even more epic direction. Raji: Kaliyuga will be released for Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be both Play Anywhere compatible and available via Xbox Game Pass.