Raji: An Ancient Epic

Raji is out now on the Switch as a timed exclusive

As confirmed last night during Nintendo's indie-themed event, Raji: An Ancient Epic is out now on the hybrid console.

We've covered Raji: An Ancient Epic a couple of times of the years, and last night it finally launched, first on Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made during Nintendo's Indie World Showcase and during that show, Nodding Heads confirmed that the action-adventure is a timed console exclusive on the Switch.

Raji is inspired by India mythology and PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions are set to follow, and you want to see the game in action, you can of course check out the launch trailer above.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

