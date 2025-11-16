Rajamouli unleashes Varanasi - India's biggest film ever

After having managed to enchant the world with RRR a few years ago, SS Rajamouli is once again gearing up for what looks to be India's most ambitious film production ever - Varanasi. In front of an audience of 50,000 people in Hyderabad, a short teaser was shown along with posters featuring, among others, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays one of the lead roles in Varanasi.

The details are still extremely scarce and the teaser, in all honesty, doesn't make us much wiser - but it sure is stylish. We're thrown between different eras and continents - from Antarctica to Africa, with a brief clip towards the end featuring Hanuman.

Rajamouli himself describes the project as a mythological action adventure with inspiration drawn from both Indiana Jones and James Bond. The film is also the most expensive ever made in India, with a cast that clearly reflects this. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran are some of those lending their talents to Varanasi, which looks set to be extraordinarily bombastic. The premiere is set for March 25th 2027, and you can check out the teaser below.