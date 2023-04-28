Rainn Wilson has an idea for a pandemic episode of The Office

HQ

Rainn Wilson has pitched an idea for a one-off pandemic-themed episode of The Office, which would see Dwight Schrute kidnap each of his co-workers and bring them back into the Dunder Mifflin office.

Wilson spoke about the idea on the Drew Barrymore Show, where he said that he would've loved to film The Office during the pandemic. Regarding the topic of a pandemic-themed episode, he then said: "I think it would be... [Dwight] gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant."

"And so one at a time Dwight has to kidnap every office cast membber and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in an obscure and somewhat inappropriate way."

As this is just a concept given out by Rainn Wilson on a talk show, we're not sure it'll see the light of day. Still, it's an interesting idea, and one that would make a lot of fans of The Office incredibly happy.