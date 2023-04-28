Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rainn Wilson has an idea for a pandemic episode of The Office

"Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rainn Wilson has pitched an idea for a one-off pandemic-themed episode of The Office, which would see Dwight Schrute kidnap each of his co-workers and bring them back into the Dunder Mifflin office.

Wilson spoke about the idea on the Drew Barrymore Show, where he said that he would've loved to film The Office during the pandemic. Regarding the topic of a pandemic-themed episode, he then said: "I think it would be... [Dwight] gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant."

"And so one at a time Dwight has to kidnap every office cast membber and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in an obscure and somewhat inappropriate way."

As this is just a concept given out by Rainn Wilson on a talk show, we're not sure it'll see the light of day. Still, it's an interesting idea, and one that would make a lot of fans of The Office incredibly happy.

Rainn Wilson has an idea for a pandemic episode of The Office


Loading next content