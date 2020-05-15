Rainbow Six: Siege's Operation Steel Wave trailer leaked

You watching Advertisements

Yesterday, we reported on Ubisoft's teaser clip, showing the silhouettes of the two new operators set to join the Rainbow Six: Siege roster with the next chapter's release. Now, the Operation Steel Wave trailer has reportedly been leaked and was, as per usual, uploaded to Reddit. The trailer shows the two new operators, South African defender Melusi and Norwegian attacker Ace, in their element.

New defender Melusi is seen seemingly using ecolocation in a tree on the savannah, talking about how real predators strike out of necessity, not greed and how they protect what is theirs while attacker Ace is seen travelling down an elevator shaft looking like a Scandinavian Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell. Check the leaked trailer out here.

At the end of the trailer, it's revealed that the full operation reveal is set to happen on Monday, May 18 at 5 pm BST (6 pm CEST), so mark your calendars.