Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege's new limited-time event changes the game

Are you ready to wield only shotguns in the new Rainbow Six: Siege event 'Grand Larceny'?

There's a new limited-time event live in Ubisoft's team-based shooter Rainbow Six: Siege and it's not your average event. The Grand Larceny has players fighting over Safeboxes that are spread out across a special version of the Hereford map. Defenders will defend these with their lives, killing the attackers before they steal the valuables while attackers will try to loot a set amount of Safeboxes or, alternatively, kill all defenders. Each player sees all Safeboxes on the map as well.

The event has no preparation phases and attackers' drones have been disabled. Instead, every player starts off with only a main shotgun. For the sake of fun, a lot of flooring will be beam-less, making map destruction more fun than ever.

A whopping 31-item collection offering exclusive customisation items for Amaru, Fuze, Gridlock, Hibana, Maverick, Echo, Maestro, Kaid, Wamai and Warden has been added as part of the limited-time event and these customisation options are the same as those you'll find your characters displaying when you pick them in the event matches. Take a look at them all below or on the official site.

The Grand Larceny is live right now and will run until May 19.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Rainbow Six: SiegeRainbow Six: Siege
Photo: Ubisoft
Photo: Ubisoft

Related texts

Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content