Rainbow Six: Siege's arcade playlist is now live

Rainbow Six: Siege just got updated with the brand-new 'Attrition' arcade playlist and it's set to run through July 13. The Attrition will alter how most players play the game as each operator on the winning team each round is banned, forcing the winning team to adapt by picking a different character loadout each time.

Attrition will be played as 'Bomb' matches on randomly selected maps and the rounds are equal to those in Unranked. Are you ready to try out this new playlist? Read more here.