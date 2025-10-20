Rainbow Six: Siege X Munich Major: Here are all the 16 confirmed teams

HQ

There is only one more big international event planned for the 2025/26 Rainbow Six: Siege X season ahead of the Six Invitational early next year. Set to happen as soon as next month from November 8, this will be the Munich Major that is being held at the BMW Park Arena in the German city.

As it's getting closer and closer until this event takes place, we now know the confirmed 16 teams for the tournament, with these organisations being the following:



Team Falcons



Team Secret



G2 Esports



Team BDS



FaZe Clan



Furia



Ninjas in Pyjamas



w7m esports



M80



Spacestation Gaming



Shopify Rebellion



Wildcard



CAG



Weibo Gaming



Dplus



Enterprise Esports



As for what the various teams will be competing for, the winner gets direct qualification to the Six Invitational plus $250,000 in prize money.