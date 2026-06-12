Rainbow Six: Siege X Europe MENA League 2026 Stage 1: Playday 1 & 2 results and Playday 3 & 4 fixtures

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The Rainbow Six: Siege X 2026 season is still only in its infancy, as now that we're into June, the regional leagues are taking shape for their regular season action. To this, recently the Europe MENA League kicked off its Stage 1 proceedings, with both Playdays 1 & 2 occurring earlier this week.

So far, it's all to play for as only one team is undefeated and only one team is winless. To this end, you can see the results for Playdays 1 & 2 below.

Playday 1 results:



Virtus.pro 7-1 Fnatic



Shifters 5-7 Twisted Minds



G2 Esports 8-6 Geekay Esports



Team Falcons 6-8 Rebels Gaming



Team Secret 2-7 Team Heretics



Playday 2 results:



Fnatic 7-2 Geekay Esports



Virtus.pro 7-4 Rebels Gaming



Team Falcons 7-5 Twisted Minds



G2 Esports 7-3 Team Heretics



Shifters 7-4 Team Secret



The next two rounds of play will happen on June 15 and 16, and as for the fixtures in place, you can see these below too.

Playday 3 fixtures (June 15):



Rebels Gaming vs. Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro vs. Geekay Esports



G2 Esports vs. Shifters



Team Falcons vs. Team Secret



Fnatic vs. Team Heretics



Playday 4 fixtures (June 16):



Virtus.pro vs. Twisted Minds



Rebels Gaming vs. Team Secret



Team Falcons vs. G2 Esports



Fnatic vs. Shifters



Geekay Esports vs. Team Heretics



What are you expecting from the matches in the days ahead?