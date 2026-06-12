esports
Rainbow Six: Siege X
Rainbow Six: Siege X Europe MENA League 2026 Stage 1: Playday 1 & 2 results and Playday 3 & 4 fixtures
Only one team is undefeated and only one team is winless so far.
HQ
The Rainbow Six: Siege X 2026 season is still only in its infancy, as now that we're into June, the regional leagues are taking shape for their regular season action. To this, recently the Europe MENA League kicked off its Stage 1 proceedings, with both Playdays 1 & 2 occurring earlier this week.
So far, it's all to play for as only one team is undefeated and only one team is winless. To this end, you can see the results for Playdays 1 & 2 below.
Playday 1 results:
- Virtus.pro 7-1 Fnatic
- Shifters 5-7 Twisted Minds
- G2 Esports 8-6 Geekay Esports
- Team Falcons 6-8 Rebels Gaming
- Team Secret 2-7 Team Heretics
Playday 2 results:
- Fnatic 7-2 Geekay Esports
- Virtus.pro 7-4 Rebels Gaming
- Team Falcons 7-5 Twisted Minds
- G2 Esports 7-3 Team Heretics
- Shifters 7-4 Team Secret
The next two rounds of play will happen on June 15 and 16, and as for the fixtures in place, you can see these below too.
Playday 3 fixtures (June 15):
- Rebels Gaming vs. Twisted Minds
- Virtus.pro vs. Geekay Esports
- G2 Esports vs. Shifters
- Team Falcons vs. Team Secret
- Fnatic vs. Team Heretics
Playday 4 fixtures (June 16):
- Virtus.pro vs. Twisted Minds
- Rebels Gaming vs. Team Secret
- Team Falcons vs. G2 Esports
- Fnatic vs. Shifters
- Geekay Esports vs. Team Heretics
What are you expecting from the matches in the days ahead?