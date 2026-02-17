Rainbow Six: Siege X esports to take the action to the USA, Japan, and Brazil next season

HQ

Now that the 2025/26 Rainbow Six: Siege X season has come to a close, you might be wondering what the plans look like for the 2026/27 campaign. While this won't be kicking off for a few weeks, we do know the host cities and countries for the three international Majors of the season.

The first will happen between May 8-17 and will take the action back to the United States for an event in Salt Lake City. This will then be followed by a trip to Japan in November, with the official host city and exact dates yet to be confirmed.

It should also be said that Rainbow Six will be featured at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the summer, and which while not an official Major or part of the competitive circuit, is a big event that many of the biggest teams and players will attend.

Lastly, the Six Invitational will be returning to Brazil in February 2027. We also don't have any firm dates or an exact location to add to this news, but a reasonable guess would be either Sao Paulo or Rio De Janeiro, as most esports events tend to flock to either city.

