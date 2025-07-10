Rainbow Six: Siege X and Borderlands are crossing over

HQ

While Rainbow Six: Siege has had a few different quirky crossovers over the years, it hasn't nearly embraced this trend in the same way as Fortnite or Call of Duty. It's because of this that new collaborations are quite exciting, with the next set to see Gearbox's looter-shooter coming to the tactical shooter.

Yep, Borderlands is crossing over with R6S. The extent of this remains unclear as for the time being we're told to simply stay tuned to hear more as of next week on July 15. What does seem to be clear is that Psychos will somehow be involved, as we get to see the iconic character as what seems to be an Operator skin, for whom though is unclear too.

What do you hope for from this Borderlands X Rainbow Six: Siege combination?