Right, let's begin this review with a slightly unorthodox disclaimer. Rainbow Six: Siege X is effectively the 2.0 version of the long-running and popular tactical shooter, and that means two things; there isn't actually that much "new" stuff to pick apart, and also the core Siege experience isn't really changing. That's why this review is going to be split into two core parts. To begin with, I'm going to focus on the more general changes to the game and how that affects traditional Siege, and then I'm going to shift focus to Siege X's main dish, the new mode known as Dual Front. Essentially, if you're looking for a sweeping review of how Siege plays in the year 2025, it's worth instead directing your attention to our original review or my thoughts on the "next-gen" version of the game from a few years ago, as frankly current Siege is still just as good and similar to as it was back then.

Anyway, Siege X. For routine players of Siege, this evolution of the formula isn't actually very different, it's just more intricate. What I mean by this is that the gameplay now offers more creative and varied destruction, environmental interaction, better handling on rappel ropes, and all the typical improvements to performance and visuals too. There aren't any grand-sweeping changes to how this title plays in the same way that Fortnite felt quite different when it changed to Unreal Engine 5 or how Overwatch 2 added some serious gameplay tweaks when that landed. This is still very much just Rainbow Six: Siege and I commend Ubisoft for that because this formula is still, in my opinion, one of the very best that the shooter space offers, somewhere in line with Counter-Strike.

That being said, the improvements are welcome. Having more interactable maps, ones where you can destroy pipes to leave a trail of deadly fire or blow up fire extinguishers to dispel a cloud of 'smoke', this is a fantastic idea that just makes the action that little bit more intricate and detailed. Add to this tweaks to rappelling that makes it far less rigid (albeit still irritating at times...) to move around the environments even more quickly, and a visual upgrade that makes each map look a tad more detailed and realistic, there's a lot to appreciate. Yet, at the same time, this isn't a night and day change. The fact is, Siege X still looks like a game trapped in the past at times and lacks some of the refined beauty of true modern titles. It's not ugly per se, it's just not a looker either, however Siege never has been, and the gameplay has always made up for the more subtle visual offering.

So, before we move onto the true new and main addition in Siege X, let me just round off here by stating that Siege X will simply be a better and more immersive way to enjoy core Rainbow Six: Siege, and for me, that's all I've ever wanted from a "sequel".

Now let's get to what you've all been waiting for: Dual Front. Yep, Siege X has one core (and massive) addition and this is the entirely new way to play in the Dual Front game mode. Essentially, unlike traditional Siege where two teams of five battle it out to attack or defend bomb points, with one life per player per round, Dual Front instead brings together two teams of six to fight in a much freer tug-of-war-like activity. There are still attacking and defensive options, but now you're not forced into one or the other, rather you're plonked into a map where both teams have a point to attack and a point to defend. From here, the aim is to keep capturing the enemy points until you control their main base, all while stopping the opposition from winning by doing the same to you. The catch again is that this is all while being set on a map where allies and enemies can basically roam free, therefore removing the idea of having Attacker and Defender Operators limited to one side of the action.

If you fancy using Sledge to defend your base or Bandit to attack the enemy, you can do exactly this. Of course, this does kind of go against Siege's core tenets, as many of these characters aren't particularly good at doing the opposite of what they're designed to do, but it's a compelling exercise in player freedom all the same and it does massively shake up how you know and experience this shooter.

Dual Front is also a slightly more forgiving Siege mode, as if you are killed in action you can simply respawn after around 25 seconds, even switching your Operator on the fly should you wish. Are the enemies embedded in a point surrounded by reinforced walls? Perhaps put down Ash's breaching device for Castle's explosive charges. Dealing with a lot of throwable spam? Maybe it's an idea to put away Nomad and bring out Jager. The point is, Ubisoft has designed a true evolving game mode that the core Siege experience cannot compete with simply because it's more forgiving and gives players a chance to make tweaks depending on the situation at hand.

Now, I won't say that this makes Dual Front better than traditional Siege, because that would be a lie. This game has been designed and refined for years to offer action like the core mode, so Dual Front doing something different doesn't always feel natural. It works, and it can be fun, but it lacks some of the punch and thrill of the main mode, and again, I think there is work to be done to make each character more versatile in Dual Front, making them applicable to what they were originally meant to do but also somewhat better at the alternative style of gameplay too.

On one hand I appreciate what Ubisoft has cooked up with Dual Front, as it does seem like a more applicable and accessible way to play the game, but on the other hand, this is still Siege. It doesn't really matter what Ubisoft does with this game going forward, as it has an established community, and this community is not a casual one. Siege has always been a demanding game, and Dual Front will not change that. If you're new to the game, you will suffocate at times even when playing this more forgiving mode, and if you're not new to it, you can expect a similarly sweaty experience.

This is why, when it comes to actually rating the game, I'm going to reflect our original scores for Siege in this review. Rainbow Six: Siege is still an excellent and entertaining tactical shooter, one that many continue to copy and be inspired by. This isn't changing and frankly if you have the time, skill, and patience to learn this game, you will be massively engaged. However, as far as an upgrade goes, Siege X doesn't really add a whole lot. Dual Front is interesting, but it's also just one mode with one map using the already established list of characters that have not been changed. Again, this is an evolution of the existing, so unless you get excited about slightly improved visuals and moderately more interactive environments, you will probably find this step up a little lacking. At the same time, considering the highs and lows that Overwatch 2, Smite 2, and other live-service sequels have gone through, all I can do is commend Ubisoft for sticking to their guns and not damaging the excellent property and idea they have spent a decade refining.