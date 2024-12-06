Rainbow Six: Siege will be present at the Esports World Cup

HQ

Earlier today, we told you about how Dota 2 has been locked in as the sixth game appearing at the Esports World Cup, and now we can add to that with another confirmation.

Following Call of Duty (Black Ops 6 and Warzone 2.0), Honor of Kings, Garena Free Fire, Street Fighter 6, and Dota 2, we now know that Rainbow Six: Siege will be hosting a tournament at the major festival that will happen during an unconfirmed date in the summer of 2025. A reasonable guess, based on the last two EWC festivals, is that the event will be scheduled throughout July and August.

We're yet to know if this Rainbow Six: Siege event will be incorporated into the main competitive schedule for the game or if instead it will be a third-party invitational-type setup. Regardless, we'll no doubt have confirmation on the matter in the months leading up to it.