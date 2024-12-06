English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege will be present at the Esports World Cup

The tactical shooter is the seventh game confirmed for the festival.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Earlier today, we told you about how Dota 2 has been locked in as the sixth game appearing at the Esports World Cup, and now we can add to that with another confirmation.

Following Call of Duty (Black Ops 6 and Warzone 2.0), Honor of Kings, Garena Free Fire, Street Fighter 6, and Dota 2, we now know that Rainbow Six: Siege will be hosting a tournament at the major festival that will happen during an unconfirmed date in the summer of 2025. A reasonable guess, based on the last two EWC festivals, is that the event will be scheduled throughout July and August.

We're yet to know if this Rainbow Six: Siege event will be incorporated into the main competitive schedule for the game or if instead it will be a third-party invitational-type setup. Regardless, we'll no doubt have confirmation on the matter in the months leading up to it.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content