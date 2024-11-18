Rainbow Six: Siege to finally get full crossplay in December

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed when Rainbow Six: Siege's full crossplay will finally arrive. During the weekend, at the Montreal Major event, the keynote for the coming Y9S4 season known as Operation Collision Point was revealed, and in that reveal it was confirmed that both console and PC players will finally be put into the same matchmaking pools as part of what Ubisoft is dubbing Crossplay 1.0.

Granted, this won't be as demoralising as many console players will likely fear, as the option to play with PC/mouse and keyboard users is simply an opt-in for controller players. If you'd rather compete against other controller users, you can continue to simply do that.

As per the console players that utilise mouse and keyboard inputs, they will be forced into PC and other M&K lobbies as part of the MouseTrap feature, wherein they will then be subjected to PC recoil values as well.

The upcoming new season of the tactical shooter, which will arrive on December 3, will also add a handful of long-requested features too, including cheater match cancellation, better lobby balancing, a nerf to shielding, AI chat moderation, a reset Reputation system, balance changes, and the introduction of Siege Cup, where players will be able to compete in more structured competitive action.