Rainbow Six: Siege players are already spending hundreds of dollars in the new marketplace

HQ

Ubisoft recently opened the beta for its Rainbow Six: Siege marketplace website. A place for traders to sell their unwanted cosmetics for R6 credits. You can take a look at it here, but only a select few can buy and sell at the minute.

Even with just a few players being able to actually use the marketplace as intended, it's shaping up to be as popular as other trading hubs within shooters. Players are already dropping the equivalent of hundreds of dollars in R6 credits for cosmetics.

The most valued items are rare Glacier gun skins from 2016, the Death Sentence headgear for Jäger, a charm given to the 2018 Six invitational attendees, and some more exclusive cosmetics. According to PC Gamer, we might not be able to trust some of these listings, though, as some can have a huge price attached to them without having any sale orders. This could mean the whole stock is gone, or Ubisoft is just beta-testing some big prices.

Will you be checking out the Rainbow Six: Siege store?