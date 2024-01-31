English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege players are already spending hundreds of dollars in the new marketplace

The marketplace beta has been online for a short time, but has garnered a lot of attention.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft recently opened the beta for its Rainbow Six: Siege marketplace website. A place for traders to sell their unwanted cosmetics for R6 credits. You can take a look at it here, but only a select few can buy and sell at the minute.

Even with just a few players being able to actually use the marketplace as intended, it's shaping up to be as popular as other trading hubs within shooters. Players are already dropping the equivalent of hundreds of dollars in R6 credits for cosmetics.

The most valued items are rare Glacier gun skins from 2016, the Death Sentence headgear for Jäger, a charm given to the 2018 Six invitational attendees, and some more exclusive cosmetics. According to PC Gamer, we might not be able to trust some of these listings, though, as some can have a huge price attached to them without having any sale orders. This could mean the whole stock is gone, or Ubisoft is just beta-testing some big prices.

Will you be checking out the Rainbow Six: Siege store?

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen ReviewScore

Rainbow Six: Siege Next-Gen Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Ubisoft's premier tactical shooter received the next-gen treatment and now, it's looking better than ever on the new hardware.

0
Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content