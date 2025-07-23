Rainbow Six: Siege player arrested on kidnapping and coercion grounds

HQ

CAG Osaka has let go of one of its Rainbow Six: Siege players following the individual being arrested for alleged kidnapping and coercion. Specifically, the person in question is Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa, who as per local reports (thanks, Esports Insider), was arrested on July 16, alongside six others, after supposedly confining and blackmailing a man in his thirties.

A report from local outlet Jiji Press seems to state that BlackRay was involved in the alleged pouring of boiling water over the victim and even the use of a hammer to cause serious injury. The aim was to coerce the victim to pay out around £10,000.

This turn of events caused CAG Osaka to pull out of last weekend's Asia Pacific League North Playoffs tournament, and has since seen them cut all ties with BlackRay in a statement that explains:

"As of July 18, 2025, we have terminated our player contract with BlackRay, a player belonging to CAG Osaka."

No further information about this incident has been reported yet.