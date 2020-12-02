Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Neon Dawn is now available

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

The final major content update for Rainbow Six: Siege Year 5 is out now, with Operation Neon Dawn being available for all players to access. Released last night, at the same time as the next-gen versions were released, Operation Neon Dawn is bringing Year 5 to a close with another brand-new Operator.

Aruni is a two-armour, two-speed, Thai Defender, who can use a laser grid ability to block projectiles and drones from entering a window or doorway. The grid, known as the Surya Gate will also inflict severe burn damage on hostile Operators who decide to run through it. Aruni will also come equipped with two main weapons, a MK14 semi-automatic rifle and a P10 RONI SMG, alongside having the ability to switch between barbed wire and a proximity alarm.

Also now available is the reworked Skyscraper map, which has been tweaked to stop Attackers from camping outside, plus the ability to rappel onto the roof has been added.

As for other Operators, Jager's Active Defense System will now only be able to intercept a projectile once every ten seconds, but will be able to intercept an unlimited amount. Hibana's X-Kairos launcher will now have customisable shots, meaning you can now choose to fire two, four or six pellets, instead of the six that was previously used. Last of all, Echo's Yokai drone will now remain visible when attached to the ceiling, to make it easier to spot.

A few other tweaks of interest come in runout timers, which have been reduced to one second, to discourage spawn killing. Certain Gadgets will also interact with one another differently now, i.e. Ash's Breaching Round can now destroy Melusi's Banshee Sonic Defense to destroy it. Also, certain older Operators will be decreasing in price, so more players can grab them at ease.

For the full patch notes, which are rather extensive, head to the Rainbow Six Siege site, right here.