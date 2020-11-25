Rainbow Six Siege next-gen release set for December 1

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six: Siege will be coming to next-generation consoles on December 1. That means that finally, PS5 and Xbox Series owners will be able to take their favourite operatives out, in glorious 4K and up to 120fps.

For next-gen, users can look to explore options for prioritising performance or resolution. This means 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as 1080p on Xbox Series S. Likewise, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will also offer 120 fps capability, alongside added DualSense and Activities support for PS5 users.

Players who already own Rainbow Six Siege will get the next-generation update free of charge, provided they remain within the same family of consoles. Likewise, progression between the same family of consoles will be enabled, meaning you can easily upgrade without worrying about losing your hard-earned Renown.

Cross-play between families of consoles is also implemented, meaning Xbox Series users can play with Xbox One users, and likewise the same for PS5 and PS4. Cross-play between console families and PC is still yet to be made available.

Also being added for this update are features to better accessibility, i.e. readability options, text to speech and speech to text, as well Quick Start capability for optimised login flow and streamlined intro sequence. The Ubisoft Connect app will also feature a new overlay, for players to turn in their completed challenges for extra Renown.