Rainbow Six Siege Munich Major: The playoffs bracket is locked in with eight qualified teams

The group stage for the Rainbow Six Siege Munich Major has concluded, and this means we know the eight teams who have punched their ticket to the playoffs and likewise the eight teams who have been eliminated and sent home.

After a busy turn of events, the eight knocked out teams include w7m Esports, Team BDS, Weibo Gaming, Dplus, Shopify Rebellion, Enterprise Esports, CAG, and Spacestation. As for the qualified teams and even how they have been seeded into the playoffs, this is a bit of a complex affair as the tournament uses a double-elimination format.

For starters, due to finishing at the top of the group stage, both M80 and Team Falcons have secured a first round bye, meaning they wait in the second round of the upper bracket for an opponent. As for who these opponents are, the winner of the first round of the upper bracket will progress onwards, meaning it will either be Faze Clan or Wildcard, or Team Secret or G2 Esports. The loser of these two matches drops into the lower bracket (elimination bracket) to take on either Ninjas in Pyjamas or Furia, with both teams seeded here for finishing seventh and eighth in the group stage.

The R6 Munich Major playoff schedule thus looks like the following.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



FaZe Clan vs. Wildcard



Team Secret vs. G2 Esports



Upper Bracket Semifinals:



M80 vs. Winner of FaZe/Wildcard



Team Falcons vs. Winner of Secret/G2



Lower Bracket Round 1:



NIP vs. Loser of FaZe/Wildcard



Furia vs. Loser of Secret/G2



Both the upper quarterfinals and the lower first round will be played later today, with the rest of the matches to follow this week. The winner will be crowned on November 16.