Rainbow Six: Siege is free this weekend

Ubisoft's competitive team-based shooter Rainbow Six: Siege can be tried for free on all platforms this weekend.

Those who always wanted to try Rainbow Six: Siege but were hesitant to pay for it now have the perfect opportunity to try the game for free. The Ubisoft shooter will be available from March 5 to March 8 on all platforms.

You can already preload it if you want to make the most out of this upcoming free weekend and it is also worth noting that your progress will carry over to the full game if you decide to buy it afterwards.

Rainbow Six: Siege is on sale for up to 75% (discount amount differs across PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One).

Will you play it this weekend?

