Rainbow Six Siege Europe MENA League 2026 Stage 2: Four teams start campaign undefeated
Only two organisations have both won and dropped a fixture in their opening two games.
The first two playdays in the Rainbow Six Siege Europe MENA League's Stage 2 proceedings for 2026 have come to a close already, and with this in mind, we now have some early results to spotlight.
For one, there are currently four undefeated teams, four winless teams, and only two teams who have managed to notch up both a victory and a defeat.
The top organisations currently include Virtus.pro, Twisted Minds, Team Falcons, and Shifters, with all four winning each of their games to a differing level of dominance. The bottom teams span Team Heretics, G2 Esports, Rebels Gaming, and Fnatic, with neither scoring a win and racking up varying negative round wins too. The middle teams include just Geekay Esports and Team Secret, both of whom are currently 1-1 and have a more balanced round win ratio.
The next two playdays will occur at the start of next week, with the following fixtures being lined-up.
Playday 3 (September 14):
- Team Heretics vs. Geekay Esports at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST
- Twisted Minds vs. Shifters at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST
- Fnatic vs. G2 Esports at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST
- Virtus.pro vs. Team Secret at 20:00 BSt/21:00 CEST
- Team Falcons vs. Rebels Gaming at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST