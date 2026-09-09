Rainbow Six Siege Europe MENA League 2026 Stage 2: Four teams start campaign undefeated

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The first two playdays in the Rainbow Six Siege Europe MENA League's Stage 2 proceedings for 2026 have come to a close already, and with this in mind, we now have some early results to spotlight.

For one, there are currently four undefeated teams, four winless teams, and only two teams who have managed to notch up both a victory and a defeat.

The top organisations currently include Virtus.pro, Twisted Minds, Team Falcons, and Shifters, with all four winning each of their games to a differing level of dominance. The bottom teams span Team Heretics, G2 Esports, Rebels Gaming, and Fnatic, with neither scoring a win and racking up varying negative round wins too. The middle teams include just Geekay Esports and Team Secret, both of whom are currently 1-1 and have a more balanced round win ratio.

The next two playdays will occur at the start of next week, with the following fixtures being lined-up.

Playday 3 (September 14):



Team Heretics vs. Geekay Esports at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST



Twisted Minds vs. Shifters at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Fnatic vs. G2 Esports at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



Virtus.pro vs. Team Secret at 20:00 BSt/21:00 CEST



Team Falcons vs. Rebels Gaming at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST



Playday 4 (September 15):

Team Heretics vs. Twisted Minds at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST

Virtus.pro vs. Geekay Esports at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST

Team Falcons vs. Shifters at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST

Rebels Gaming vs. G2 Esports at 20:00 BSt/21:00 CEST

Fnatic vs. Team Secret at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST