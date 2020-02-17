Rainbow Six: Siege confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Rainbow Six: Siege is the latest game to confirm that it is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X, the next-gen consoles that are scheduled to launch at the tail-end of 2020.

The news came during this weekend's Six Invitational, where game director Leroy Athanassof told Windows Central:

"What I can tell you is that we are going to be on [the consoles] from launch. When they will release the consoles; but it's up to them to agree that. For Siege, our target is to be available right at launch."

Athanassof also made it sound like there'll be cross-generational play. "That means if you play on the next PlayStation, you will be able to matchmake with the previous PlayStation," he said.

The man from Ubisoft also had news for players waiting on cross-play between Xbox One and PS4 players, and the news sounds positive:

"We would love to be fully cross-play - have Xbox players matchmaking against the PlayStation players," he told the site. "We are ready to support that. And hopefully, this will happen because as I said, it's a general move in the industry, and there is nothing that can prevent that. It's just a matter of time before it happens."

For more on the latest on Rainbow Six: Siege, head this way.