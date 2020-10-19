English
Follow us
news
Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six: Siege coming for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owners will also be eligible to receive a 10% discount on the title's DLC.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft has just announced a pretty major addition to Xbox Games Pass, and that is Ubisoft's monster hit (over 60 million registered players) Rainbow Six: Siege. It will be added on October 22, and Microsoft reminds everyone that you can get up to a 10% discount on DLC for the game (like Sam Fischer) with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Something to look forward to perhaps? If you haven't played Rainbow Six: Siege before, we highly recommend you to try it. It has also been confirmed that it is getting an upgrade for the next generation consoles.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Related texts

Rainbow Six: SiegeScore

Rainbow Six: Siege
REVIEW. Written by Anders Mai

"It's in competitive multiplayer where the game shines. The matches are short, intense and always surprising."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy