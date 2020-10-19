Rainbow Six: Siege coming for Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has just announced a pretty major addition to Xbox Games Pass, and that is Ubisoft's monster hit (over 60 million registered players) Rainbow Six: Siege. It will be added on October 22, and Microsoft reminds everyone that you can get up to a 10% discount on DLC for the game (like Sam Fischer) with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Something to look forward to perhaps? If you haven't played Rainbow Six: Siege before, we highly recommend you to try it. It has also been confirmed that it is getting an upgrade for the next generation consoles.